Apple Watch Display Flicker Issues Being Investigated, Says Memo

Apple is looking into a display issue affecting some of its latest Apple Watch models, including the Series 9 and Ultra 2, according to an internal service memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers, reports MacRumors.

The issue, described as a brief flicker or “pulse” in display brightness, occurs when the Always On mode is enabled. The problem has been reported by users across various platforms, including the MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and the Apple Support Community website. The issue persists across all versions of watchOS 10, up to the latest 10.0.2 release.

Apple has instructed service providers not to repair the affected watches. Instead, customers are advised to keep their Apple Watch software up to date, hinting at a future fix through a watchOS update. It remains unknown whether the issue will be addressed in the upcoming watchOS 10.1 release, expected next week.

Apple provided Release Candidate builds to developers yesterday, signalling a final release of software updates are coming soon.

As a temporary workaround, Apple suggests that customers can disable the Always On mode by navigating to Settings > Display & Brightness > Always On.

The memo also mentions another issue under investigation by Apple, where complications such as Activity rings on the watch face may “temporarily turn pink.” This issue has also been reported by customers online in recent weeks.

Are you dealing with any issues with your Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2?