Apple Watch Display Flicker Issues Being Investigated, Says Memo

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Apple Watch Pink Complications

Image: MacRumors

Apple is looking into a display issue affecting some of its latest Apple Watch models, including the Series 9 and Ultra 2, according to an internal service memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers, reports MacRumors.

The issue, described as a brief flicker or “pulse” in display brightness, occurs when the Always On mode is enabled. The problem has been reported by users across various platforms, including the MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and the Apple Support Community website. The issue persists across all versions of watchOS 10, up to the latest 10.0.2 release.

Apple has instructed service providers not to repair the affected watches. Instead, customers are advised to keep their Apple Watch software up to date, hinting at a future fix through a watchOS update. It remains unknown whether the issue will be addressed in the upcoming watchOS 10.1 release, expected next week.

Apple provided Release Candidate builds to developers yesterday, signalling a final release of software updates are coming soon.

As a temporary workaround, Apple suggests that customers can disable the Always On mode by navigating to Settings > Display & Brightness > Always On.

The memo also mentions another issue under investigation by Apple, where complications such as Activity rings on the watch face may “temporarily turn pink.” This issue has also been reported by customers online in recent weeks.

Are you dealing with any issues with your Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2?

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

Double Tap Apple Watch Feature Now in watchOS 10.1 Beta

Apple has added its much-anticipated Double Tap feature in its watchOS 10.1 Beta 2 released today for developers. Double Tap is an exclusive feature only for the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, as spotted by developer Steve Moser. The feature allows users to control their Apple Watch using a double...
John Quintet
2 weeks ago

First-Gen Apple Watch Including $23,000 Gold Edition Now Obsolete

Apple has officially designated all first-generation Apple Watch models, released in 2015, as obsolete, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. The move renders these "Series 0" watches ineligible for repairs or other services at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. Among the now-obsolete models is the first-generation Apple Watch Edition with...
Austin Blake
2 weeks ago