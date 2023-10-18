Apple’s Foldable iPad Could Debut in Late 2024 [DigiTimes]

According to a DigiTimes report, Apple’s long-anticipated foldable iPad is now in “intensive development” and may debut as early as late 2024, with small-scale production planned by the end of that year (via MacRumors).

Supply chain sources have revealed that Apple is collaborating with suppliers to advance the development of its foldable iPad, prioritizing it over a foldable iPhone.

This decision stems from the iPad’s smaller share of Apple’s sales, which makes any potential issues easier to address.

The source adds that Apple has spent nearly four years on a foldable product development, continuously refining designs.

While the final design of the foldable iPad remains undecided, the company is striving to reduce costs, shifting project leadership from the product design team to the procurement department.

A major challenge in the development process relates to the foldable iPad’s panel and hinges, according to supply chain sources. Apple is particularly concerned about avoiding display creasing.

To address this, the company is exploring solutions from Samsung and LG that employ mechanical design to mitigate creasing.

While hinge supplies are secured, Apple aims to simplify the design for cost-effectiveness and ease of mass production, which may necessitate reducing the number of components.

Mass production for Apple’s first foldable device is slated to commence in 2025, claims the report.

The source further anticipates that the foldable iPad could stimulate higher iPad shipments, potentially reversing the trend of shrinking global tablet sales.