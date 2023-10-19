Facebook and Messenger Launch Broadcast Channels

Meta announced yesterday Facebook is introducing broadcast channels, a new feature aimed at enhancing communication between Pages and their followers. The feature will be available on both Facebook and Messenger and is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

Admins of Facebook Pages can create a broadcast channel directly from their Page in markets where the feature is available. Once the channel is created and the first message is sent, followers will receive a one-time notification inviting them to join. While only the Page admin can send messages, channel members can react to messages and participate in polls.

Broadcast channels offer a range of features including polls for instant community feedback, the ability to send behind-the-scenes photos or videos, and voice notes for more authentic communication. “Broadcast channels also give a place for followers to feel even more connected and dive deeper on the things that matter most to them,” said Zuckerberg.

Users can join broadcast channels from their favourite Page’s profile and will start receiving notifications when new content is posted. These notifications can be muted by tapping the “mute” icon at the top right corner of the channel thread.

The new feature is subject to Facebook’s and Messenger’s Community Standards to ensure user safety. Channels are public and discoverable, differentiating them from private messaging. Facebook has tools and reviewers in place to identify, review, and remove content that may violate Community Standards.

Some of the broadcast channels that users can currently join include Netflix, Jay Shetty, WWE, The Dodo, and League of Legends among others.

This broadcast feature has been available for WhatsApp and Instagram since this summer, but now it’s rolling out to Facebook and Messenger. Essentially, it brings a chat-like experience when you get notifications from your favourite pages or creators.

The company is currently testing the feature and plans to make it widely available in the coming weeks. Users interested in the feature can join a waitlist to be notified when it becomes available.