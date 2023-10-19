TD Bank Named ‘Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America’ Again

John Quintet
1 hour ago

TD Bank has been named the “Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America” for the third consecutive year by Global Finance in their World’s Best Digital Banks Awards 2023.

The bank’s recognition was based on six North American regional category wins that included innovation, transformation, and online product offerings.

“Developing a deeper understanding of customer preferences so we can serve their unique needs through digital is critical,” said Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer at TD Bank Group, in a statement. “Our teams are focused on interacting with customers in a meaningful way that is personal, relevant and always evolving to provide them with valuable experiences.”

TD highlighted some of its recent accolades in the North American digital banking space, mentioning its 2023 J.D. Power win for the “Highest in Customer Satisfaction” for its Canadian mobile banking app, moving up one spot in the ranking since 2022.

The bank also earned the top spot in the Brand Finance 2023 Canada 100 Report, which ranks the 100 most valuable brands in Canada.

Also, according to Comscore, TD continues to have the highest average digital reach of any bank in Canada and is among the leaders for average domestic digital reach among major banks in developed markets.

Data.ai says that TD has had the largest number of monthly active mobile users among Canadian banks for the past nine consecutive years.

