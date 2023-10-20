Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Now Available for PlayStation 5

PlayStation’s highly-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available on PlayStation 5. The open-world epic, developed by Insomniac Games, has digitally swung onto the PlayStation Store as well as select retailers in Canada.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the continuation of the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise that began in 2018. Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Miles are now facing new obstacles, both in their personal lives as well as their heroic efforts. Not only has Kraven and his hunters invaded New York City but the iconic Venom symbiote looms over our heroes.

Insomniac Games has worked to make Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 even more expansive. The game features a map that is double that of the original two games. Adding Queens and Brooklyn to the mix, players now have an even bigger playground to swing through. To get across the city, Peter and Miles now both have access to the web wings, which increase momentum as they glide through the air. Traversal is heightened while stopping crime, completing Activities, and saving New York City.

As of the time of writing, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is sitting at a 91 on Metacritic. Not only is it being praised for its story but its evolved combat mechanics and use of the PlayStation 5 hardware.

PlayStation has been going all in on the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In the lead up to the release of the game, PlayStation released the PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle, featuring symbiote-inspired console covers and a designed DualSense controller.

Additionally, a PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle was released. This includes the base disc-version of the console with a digital copy of the game. It’s available for $729.99.

You can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Amazon for $89.96 in Canada.