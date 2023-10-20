Rogers Cancelling Fido Xtra Perks Program

After five years, the Fido Xtra rewards program is coming to end.

Launched back in May 2018, Fido Xtra brought perks and contests for customers every week. “Thursday really is the new Friday,” explained the program, which offered postpaid mobile and internet customers rewards every week within the Fido iOS and Android app.

But now, the Fido Xtra program will be ending on November 30, 2023. Fido started sending out emails to customers this week with the subject line, “There’s something we need to tell you”, along with a graphic detailing the Fido Xtra program was ending.

“As of December 1, all FidoXTRA perks are expired and can no longer be redeemed,” says the Fido FAQ page on the ending of the Xtra program.

Customers are told to enjoy their perks until the end of the month. The Fido Xtra website also reflects the news as well.

“At Fido, we’re all about connecting our customers to the things and people they love,” said Fido in a statement back in 2018 during the program’s launch.

“We know our customers really value the little practical things that brighten their week and with the launch of Fido XTRA, we’re giving them something extra every Thursday on top of the other great services they already enjoy like Fido Roam and five extra hours of data every month. There’s never been a better time to be with Fido,” added a spokesperson at the time.

At the time, Fido also shared a poll that detailed millennials would be super excited to receive free weekly perks. But I guess those millennials have now matured after five years and thusly, the Fido Xtra program doesn’t make sense anymore?

We reached out to Rogers multiple times for comment on the ending of the Fido Xtra program, but heard no response. What will Fido employees that worked on the Xtra program do now that it’s over?

Fido’s rival Virgin Plus (owned by Bell) still has its Member Rewards program, which is similar to Fido Xtra.

Are you sad that the Fido Xtra program is coming to an end?