Comparing Rogers, Telus and Bell 5G at Canadian NHL Arenas

John Quintet
6 seconds ago

2023 5G NHL canada

As the 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) season unfolds, fans are not just flocking to Canadian arenas for the on-ice action. The digital experience, facilitated by 5G networks, is becoming increasingly integral to the overall enjoyment of the game.

A recent analysis by Opensignal evaluated the 5G network performance at seven major NHL venues in Canada, revealing that Bell and Telus offer the fastest 5G download speeds, while Rogers leads in 5G upload speeds and availability.

The study focused on Bell Centre, Canada Life Centre, Canadian Tire Centre, Rogers Arena, Rogers Place, Scotiabank Arena, and Scotiabank Saddledome.

Bell and Telus users experienced the fastest 5G download speeds, averaging between 203-240.4 Mbps. Rogers users trailed slightly with an average download speed of 194.7 Mbps. However, Rogers took the lead in upload speeds, averaging 46.6 Mbps, which is 41.4-54% faster than Bell and Telus.

Rogers also dominated in 5G availability, allowing users to maintain an active 5G connection 30.9% of the time. The report highlighted that all three carriers have made significant investments to improve mobile connectivity at these venues. Compared to national averages, 5G download speeds at these arenas are 25.9% to 38.4% faster, and upload speeds are 38.4% to 49.9% faster.

The analysis extended to the live video streaming experience across the ten largest Canadian cities, where Rogers ranked first or joint first in all. Telus shared the top spot with Rogers in six cities, while Bell did so in three. Rogers was the sole leader in Montreal.

“Our findings show that all three carriers have made substantial investments in enhancing mobile connectivity for the fortunate fans who are able to attend in person,” said an Opensignal spokesperson to iPhone in Canada in a statement.

