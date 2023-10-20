Super Mario Bros. Wonder Now Available for Nintendo Switch

Steve Vegvari
4 seconds ago

Nintendo has launched Super Mario Bros. Wonder, its new side-scroller, today for its Switch console. The game is now available both digitally as well as through select retailers in Canada.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder sees Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, and other characters travel to the Flower Kingdom to save the day. While traversing the many new levels, Mario and his friends will have new power-ups at their disposal, including a fruit that transforms them into an elephant.  There’s also the Wonder Fruit, which can uniquely impact the world around them. Super Mario Bros. Wonder supports up to four players for some co-op fun.

YouTube video

On Metacritic, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is sitting at 93, making it tied for fifth for having the highest Metascore of a game released this year. It sits alongside Resident Evil 4 Remake, The Case of the Golden Idol, and the PlayStation 5 port of Tetris Effect.

If you’ve been interested in trying out the game, Nintendo has partnered with Best Buy to host demo stations. In select retail locations across Canada, customers can test out the game to see if it’s for them prior to purchase.

In addition to launching Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo has also released the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition, available for $449.99. It features the iconic red colour of the titular hero as well as a silhouette of the character on the dock.

Click here to buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Amazon for $79.96 in Canada.

