WhatsApp Beta Debuts ‘View Once’ Feature for Voice Notes

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that enables select beta testers to share voice notes with an added layer of privacy by enabling ‘view once’ mode (via WABetaInfo).

The feature is currently accessible to select users who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app.

Starting today, beta testers who have updated their WhatsApp beta for Android to version 2.23.22.4 and WhatsApp beta for iOS to version 23.21.1.73 can begin experimenting with ‘view once’ for voice notes.

Upon initiating a voice note, you will notice a new ‘view once’ icon in the chat bar, represented by a lock.

By tapping this icon, the voice note is sent in ‘view once’ mode, preventing the recipient from exporting, forwarding, saving, or recording it.

After sending, neither the sender nor the recipient can listen to the voice note once it has been dismissed.

This mode significantly reduces the likelihood of unauthorized access and provides a heightened level of privacy for sensitive information.

The new feature provides users with enhanced control and privacy when sharing voice notes, as they cannot be exported, forwarded, or shared with others.

Additionally, recipients are unable to save or record voice notes, granting senders more control over their shared content and further safeguarding their privacy.

The rollout of this new feature is set to expand to more users in the coming days.