Fido Promos: 'Lightly Used' iPhone 13 for $10/month and More

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

fido iphone 13 used

Rogers-owned Fido is offering up a promo right now where you can get a ‘lightly used’ iPhone 13 for $10 per month.

Normally, a 128GB iPhone 13 costs $888 outright from Fido or $37 per month on financing. But right now you can get a $27/month bill credit, taking the monthly payment down to $10 over 24 months, meaning you get the iPhone 13 for $240. You can’t find a used iPhone 13 for that price on Marketplace or Craigslist.

Also available is a ‘lightly used’ iPhone 12 for $6 per month on 24 months financing, or $144.

For Android users, a used Samsung Galaxy S23 is also $10 per month on financing right now.

For new customers you’ll need to pay a minimum $60 per month plan, but some RFD users are saying their existing plans were eligible for the upgrade. Plans cited included a $38/30GB and $50 per month plan. Of course ‘your mileage may vary’.

With Black Friday deals coming up in November, you may want to wait for some possibly better offers on the horizon. But if you need a pre-owned iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 for the kiddos, these might be worth looking into.

It’s also worth pointing out Fido still lacks 5G plans unlike Bell’s Virgin Plus and Telus-owned Koodo.

