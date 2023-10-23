Apple Set to Refresh iPad Lineup in March 2024: Report

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and his Sunday PowerOn newsletter continue to share new information about Apple’s product roadmap.

While we didn’t see any new iPads this month, but only a USB-C Apple Pencil, Apple is now reportedly gearing up to update its iPad range in March 2024, according to sources, says Gurman.

Apple is readying updates for its iPad Air, entry-level iPad, and iPad mini, all of which are expected to feature spec upgrades. A revamped iPad Pro is also said to be in the pipeline, says Gurman.

The new USB-C Apple Pencil is cheaper than the original Apple Pencil at $109 CAD. The updated stylus includes USB-C charging and design improvements, although it lacks the pressure sensitivity of the original Pencil. The new Apple Pencil is seen as a precursor to the phasing out the first-generation stylus.

Apple right now has three Apple Pencil offerings and five iPad models in its confusing lineup. Something has to go at some point because it’s just too confusing between pro and consumer models. Apple is still milking the iPad 9, alongside the iPad 10. Let’s wait and see what’s in store next year.