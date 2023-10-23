Apple Set to Refresh iPad Lineup in March 2024: Report

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and his Sunday PowerOn newsletter continue to share new information about Apple’s product roadmap.

While we didn’t see any new iPads this month, but only a USB-C Apple Pencil, Apple is now reportedly gearing up to update its iPad range in March 2024, according to sources, says Gurman.

Apple is readying updates for its iPad Air, entry-level iPad, and iPad mini, all of which are expected to feature spec upgrades. A revamped iPad Pro is also said to be in the pipeline, says Gurman.

The new USB-C Apple Pencil is cheaper than the original Apple Pencil at $109 CAD. The updated stylus includes USB-C charging and design improvements, although it lacks the pressure sensitivity of the original Pencil. The new Apple Pencil is seen as a precursor to the phasing out the first-generation stylus.

Apple right now has three Apple Pencil offerings and five iPad models in its confusing lineup. Something has to go at some point because it’s just too confusing between pro and consumer models. Apple is still milking the iPad 9, alongside the iPad 10. Let’s wait and see what’s in store next year.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Apple Debuts iPad 10 with eSIM for First Time in China

Yesterday, Apple announced a new Apple Pencil with USB-C and did not announce any new iPads as expected. However, that’s not entirely true. According to Apple’s press release in China, the company said it has released an updated cellular iPad 10th generation to now support eSIM for the first time in mainland China. Apple says...
Gary Ng
5 days ago

New iPad and Apple Pencil 3 Coming Tomorrow, Claim Rumours

Is Apple finished with its product announcements for 2023? We all expected something was coming in October but we’ve reached past the halfway point. Now, rumours continue to claim some new products may debut tomorrow, Tuesday. Leaker @MajinBuOfficial said on Monday afternoon, "the new 11 gen 10.9 inch iPad that Apple will present tomorrow will...
Gary Ng
7 days ago

Apple’s M3 Mac Updates Progressing, New iPads Delayed: Report

Apple is making strides in the development of its next-generation M3 MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs, while updates to its iPad line appear to be on hold. That’s according to Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman in his Sunday PowerOn newsletter. The iPhone maker often unveils new laptops and iPads in October, following the September release of...
John Quintet
1 week ago