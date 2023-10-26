First Look: New Apple TV App Redesign in tvOS 17.2 Beta

Gary Ng
23 hours ago

apple tv app redesign

Yesterday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported a new Apple TV app design was coming by the end of this year, and with today’s beta software releases for developers, we’re seeing some changes in the app.

With tvOS 17.2 beta, the Apple TV app has a new sidebar. Early photos shared by 9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo show the new design.

“Apps that integrate with TV app now get a standalone section, which is actually a nice feature change. Before it was just Channels that got that. Otherwise, new sidebar is only noticeable change,” says Mayo.

Here’s a good video walkthrough of the new tvOS app update shared by @sigjudge:

Are you looking forward to this redesign of the Apple TV app?

