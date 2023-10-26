Fix for BMW iPhone 15 Wireless Charging Not Working Coming: Apple

Apple has confirmed a wireless charging issue affecting its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series when used with certain BMW and Toyota Supra models.

The issue temporarily disables the Near Field Communication (NFC) capabilities of the affected iPhones. Apple disclosed the problem in an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers, seen by MacRumors.

The NFC chip in iPhones powers features such as Apple Pay and digital car keys. Users experiencing this issue may encounter a “Could Not Set Up Apple Pay” error message in the Wallet app, even if Apple Pay has already been set up on the device.

Apple stated that a software update to address the issue will be released later this year. Given that the memo was released hours after the launch of iOS 17.1, it is expected that the fix will be part of a subsequent update, possibly iOS 17.1.1 or iOS 17.2. In the interim, Apple recommends that affected customers stop using in-car wireless charging.

Complaints about the issue have appeared on MacRumors Forums and X. However, the extent of the problem’s impact remains unclear. Affected customers have reported that their iPhones enter data recovery mode with a white screen and lose NFC functionality after rebooting. The issue requires intervention from Apple technicians.

Apple has instructed its technicians to attempt restarting the NFC chip using a software tool from Apple Service Toolkit 2. If this does not resolve the issue, a hardware repair is advised. Customers facing this problem are encouraged to book a service appointment through the Get Support page on Apple’s website.