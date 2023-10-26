Google Maps Gets AI Features for Navigation and More

Google Maps is introducing a slew of AI-driven updates aimed at enhancing user experience for planning trips, making sustainable choices, and discovering new places.

Chris Phillips, VP & General Manager of Geo at Google, announced the new features on Thursday, which include Immersive View for Routes, Lens in Maps, and more detailed mapping for drivers.

Immersive View for Routes is rolling out in multiple cities including Amsterdam, Barcelona, and New York. This feature allows users to preview their entire journey in a multidimensional view, offering detailed, visual turn-by-turn directions. It also includes a time slider that simulates traffic and weather conditions, helping users plan their trips more efficiently.

Lens in Maps, previously known as Search with Live View, uses AI and augmented reality to help users quickly acclimate to their surroundings. By tapping the Lens icon in the search bar, users can find information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, and restaurants. The feature is expanding to over 50 new cities, including Austin, Las Vegas, and Rome.

The navigation map will soon reflect real-world conditions more accurately, with more realistic buildings and improved lane details. These updates are expected to roll out in the coming months in 12 countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, and Germany.

For electric vehicle (EV) drivers, Google Maps is enhancing its charging station information. Users will now see whether a charger is compatible with their vehicle and the speed of the available chargers. The feature also indicates when a charger was last used, helping users avoid broken chargers.

The search function in Google Maps is also evolving to offer photo-first results based on the analysis of billions of photos shared by the Google Maps community. This feature is rolling out initially in France, Germany, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S.

“Google Maps is transforming how people explore and navigate, and AI continues to play a pivotal role in bringing how we’re building innovative experiences for people around the world,” concluded Philips.

These are some pretty decent updates to Google Maps. Apple, it’s your turn now to make Apple Maps keep up and to also fix Siri while you’re at it.