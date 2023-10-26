Meta’s Threads Has Around 100 Million Monthly Active Users, According to Zuckerberg

Meta’ Threads is reported to have seen significant growth since its launch in July of this year. During the company’s latest quarterly earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Threads has “just under” 100 million monthly users.

Threads launched this summer and has been commonly looked at as the main competitor for X (formally Twitter). However, due to the lack of vital features, many believed that the platform may be struggling. This was partially due to reports that initial active users dropped by 50 percent after the first few weeks. As reported by The Verge, it’s quite the contrary.

If Zuckerberg’s stats are accurate, it still puts Threads’ monthly user count behind X. According to Statista, X had 368.4 million monthly users. Despite the many changes owner Elon Musk is making across the platform, the data company estimates only a slight drop-off in 2023. By December, the company forecasts X to have around 353.9 million monthly users.

During the quarterly call, Zuckerberg offered a bit of optimism on the matter. “I’ve thought for a long time there should be a billion-person public conversations app that is a bit more positive,” the CEO said. “I think that if we keep at this for a few more years, then I think we have a good chance of achieving our vision there.”

Meta is slowly but surely continuing to add new features and expand support onto Threads. Most recently, the platform added the ability to edit their posts. Best of all, unlike X, users won’t have to pay a monthly subscription to do so.

Currently, Threads is available in Canada, the U.S. and many other global markets. However, since the launch, Europe has been omitted. Though, it appears as though Meta is attempting to rectify this. Instagram head Adam Mosseri states that the company is “hoping we can land support for Europe “alongside Fediverse progress, enhanced Instagram integrations, and trends “in the next few months.”

If the company is able to continue this forward momentum, Threads will likely only grow from here, offering a viable option from Musk’s X.