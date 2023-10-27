CBC to Exclusively Air Documentary on The Beatles’ Final Song

Austin Blake
2 hours ago

The CBC announced this week that it has obtained the exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to “Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song,” a documentary exploring the story behind the Beatles’ final song.

The film features exclusive commentary and footage from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, and Peter Jackson. It will air exclusively in Canada on CBC TV and streaming on CBC Gem at 12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET on November 1, with an encore at 11:30 p.m. local time.

Written and directed by Oliver Murray, the documentary dives into the history of the song “Now and Then,” which was initially penned and sung by John Lennon. The song was later developed by McCartney, Harrison, and Starr and has now been completed by McCartney and Starr after more than four decades.

The film will remain available for streaming on CBC Gem for 30 days following its premiere.

The song’s origins trace back to the late 1970s when Lennon recorded a demo at his New York residence. In 1994, Yoko Ono Lennon provided the recording to the remaining Beatles members, who attempted to complete it but were hindered by technological limitations at the time. The song was shelved until advancements in audio technology, showcased in Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” docuseries, made it possible to isolate Lennon’s vocals from the piano.

In 2022, McCartney and Starr revisited the song, incorporating elements from the original recording as well as new contributions. The final track includes a string arrangement recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles and was produced by McCartney and Giles Martin.

The documentary will also feature additional exclusive content and discussions surrounding this major release in Beatles history.

