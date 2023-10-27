What’s New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1

Gary Ng
6 hours ago

Apple released iOS 17.2 beta 1 and more yesterday for developers to download and test. This update brings the new Journaling app, plus some more features.

Zollotech has an excellent walkthrough breaking down what’s new in iOS 17.2 beta:

  • Journal App: A new Journal app allows users to document their thoughts and activities. The app offers suggestions based on user behavior and can be customized in the settings.
  • Music Updates: A new favorites playlist and the ability to collaborate on playlists have been added.
  • Widgets: New widgets for weather and clock have been introduced, including a wind direction widget.
  • Action Button: For iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max users, the action button now includes a translate function.
  • Contact Key Verification: This feature allows users to manually verify who they are messaging by comparing contact verification codes.
  • Focus Mode: A new focus filter option for music has been added.
  • AirPlay Receiver: A new setting allows users to stream or share content from Apple Vision Pro to their iPhone.
  • Messages: Users can now add sticker reactions to messages.

Check out the full video below:

YouTube video

The update came one day after the public release of iOS 17.1 and is currently available to developers and soon to public beta testers. The update has a size of 6.39 GB and is accompanied by other software updates, including iPadOS 17.2 Beta 1 and watchOS 10.2 Beta 1.

The update also includes a modem update and addresses various bugs and issues. However, some known issues still exist, particularly in the Music app and Messages. Again, this is a beta update so test at your own risk, right?

