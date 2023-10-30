Apple Store Adds Trio of New Accessories

Apple tonight, aside from debuting a new M3 MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac, also added three new accessories to its online store.

usb c to magsafe

New is the USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable (2m), available in space grey, midnight, starlight, silver and space black for $59 CAD.

Apple’s 2-metre charge cable comes with a MagSafe 3 connector, designed to magnetically align with the charging port on Mac notebooks. When used with a compatible USB-C power adapter, which is sold separately, the cable allows for convenient charging from a power outlet and supports fast-charging features.

The magnetic connection is engineered to be robust, minimizing the risk of accidental disconnections. However, if the cable is tripped over, it is designed to detach easily to prevent the Mac notebook from being pulled off a surface. The cable also includes an LED indicator that changes from amber to green to signify the charging status of the battery. The cable is constructed with a woven design for enhanced durability.

belkin boostcharge magsafe

Also added to the online store is the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock with MagSafe for $159.95 CAD. This is currently showing as unavailable at the moment.

The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock is equipped with MagSafe technology and StandBy support, allowing for a tailored full-screen experience on your iPhone when charging it on its side. The dock is designed for optimal viewing angles, making it a suitable choice for various settings such as nightstands, kitchen counters, or desks. The StandBy feature remembers your preferred display settings, be it a clock, photos, or widgets, for each charging location.

This versatile charging dock provides 15W of fast wireless charging for MagSafe-enabled iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14. It also offers simultaneous fast charging for compatible Apple Watch models, such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9.

otterbox iphone 15

Another addition to the online store according to an email from Apple is the OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard for the iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 lineup, priced from $54.95 CAD.

The Amplify Glass Guard anti-glare screen protector is designed to minimize reflections, providing a clearer and more vibrant display both indoors and outdoors.

Engineered for robustness, the Amplify Glass Glare Guard withstands drops from heights of up to 1.8 metres and offers high resistance to scratches. Its matte finish is designed to repel fingerprints and smudges, maintaining a clean appearance over time.

Click here to visit Apple.ca to shop these latest additions to the online store.

