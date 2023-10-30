Filings Suggest New Macs, Possible iPad Ahead of Apple Event

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

Ahead of Apple’s “Scary Fast” event scheduled for tonight at 5pm PT/8pm ET, regulatory filings have potentially revealed some of the new products to be announced.

According to findings by MacRumors, resubmitted battery filings in a Chinese regulatory database suggest the unveiling of new Macs and possibly a new iPad.

Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Magic Keyboard for the Mac, and iPad mini.

These filings had October 2023 issue dates and were identical in battery capacities to the original filings. Such resubmissions have previously hinted at new products; for example, Apple Watch Series 8 batteries were resubmitted ahead of the Series 9 unveiling.

The filings indicate that the new products will not feature any changes in battery capacity. However, longer battery life could still be possible due to power efficiency improvements in new chips. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects the 24-inch iMac to be updated with the M3 chip and predicts that the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad will be updated with USB-C charging ports.

The filings also included a battery for the sixth-generation iPad mini, raising speculation about a possible seventh-generation iPad mini announcement. This comes despite reports from Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stating that new iPads are not expected until 2024.

The regulatory findings align with expectations of updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and a 24-inch iMac. The inclusion of a new iPad mini would be surprising, given the current market expectations.

We’ll find out in just over two hours–stay tuned folks. We’ll have full coverage of all the announcements.

