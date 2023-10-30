How to Watch Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ October Keynote

Steve Vegvari
10 seconds ago

Apple is closing out the spooky season with its ‘Scary Fast’ event on the evening of Monday, October 30th.

Keeping in line with the Halloween thrills, Apple is opting to host a live-streamed event later on in the evening. Starting at 8PM ET/5PM PT, the event is reported to be positioned as a Mac-focused event. However, Apple has not officially confirmed whether this is true.

In the lead-up to the October keynote, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shared some insights into what he believes will be shown. As reported, it appears as though the new Macs are to feature the M3 3-nanometer processors. MacBook Pro units are expected to offer the M3 Pro and M3 Max chip options. A new 24-inch iMac is also expected to support the M3 silicon. More details on what to expect can be found here.

Apple is continually embracing the gaming industry. The iPhone 15 Pro units offer the A17 Pro chip, which is positioned to support games like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Death Stranding. Apple is supposedly leveraging further gaming partnerships. MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol claims the unusual timing of the event is going to accommodate business hours in Japan and correlate with a “major tie-in with a Japanese game developer.”

The Scary Fast event is overall an unusual one. October keynotes aren’t typically a lock when considering Apple’s history. Unlike September’s iPhone events, Apple doesn’t always host a keynote the following month. The last October event was in 2021 when the company introduced the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max. It was also here that new AirPods and HomePod mini colours were launched.

In order to watch live, Apple will be streaming the Scary Fast event on its YouTube channel. Additionally, you can view it on the official website or on the Apple TV app.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Gifts AirPods Max Swag Box to Influencers for Mac Event

Apple is sending out special gift boxes containing AirPods Max headphones and themed snacks to select influencers in anticipation of its upcoming online-only Mac event set for Monday. The event, scheduled for 5pm PT/8pm ET on October 30, marks the first time Apple has hosted an evening event. Get ready for CEO Tim Cook to...
John Quintet
18 hours ago

Fake AirPods Scam on Facebook Marketplace Hits PEI

Residents of Prince Edward Island are raising concerns about falling victim to counterfeit Apple AirPods scams on Facebook Marketplace. Md Nayeem Shazib, a Cornwall resident, purchased what he believed to be second-generation AirPods Pro for $150 from a local seller. The seller claimed the AirPods were unwanted gifts, making them cheaper than the official retail...
John Quintet
19 hours ago