How to Watch Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ October Keynote

Apple is closing out the spooky season with its ‘Scary Fast’ event on the evening of Monday, October 30th.

Keeping in line with the Halloween thrills, Apple is opting to host a live-streamed event later on in the evening. Starting at 8PM ET/5PM PT, the event is reported to be positioned as a Mac-focused event. However, Apple has not officially confirmed whether this is true.

In the lead-up to the October keynote, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shared some insights into what he believes will be shown. As reported, it appears as though the new Macs are to feature the M3 3-nanometer processors. MacBook Pro units are expected to offer the M3 Pro and M3 Max chip options. A new 24-inch iMac is also expected to support the M3 silicon. More details on what to expect can be found here.

Apple is continually embracing the gaming industry. The iPhone 15 Pro units offer the A17 Pro chip, which is positioned to support games like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Death Stranding. Apple is supposedly leveraging further gaming partnerships. MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol claims the unusual timing of the event is going to accommodate business hours in Japan and correlate with a “major tie-in with a Japanese game developer.”

The Scary Fast event is overall an unusual one. October keynotes aren’t typically a lock when considering Apple’s history. Unlike September’s iPhone events, Apple doesn’t always host a keynote the following month. The last October event was in 2021 when the company introduced the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max. It was also here that new AirPods and HomePod mini colours were launched.

In order to watch live, Apple will be streaming the Scary Fast event on its YouTube channel. Additionally, you can view it on the official website or on the Apple TV app.