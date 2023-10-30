Google Now Fixing Android 14 Storage Bug on Pixel Phones

John Quintet
4 seconds ago

Google has acknowledged a known issue affecting some Pixel devices (Pixel 6 and later models) that have been updated to Android 14 and have multiple users set up.

The issue can result in the primary user being unable to access media storage or cause the device to reboot with a “Factory data reset” message. Accepting this message can result in the loss of data that is not backed up, while declining it leads to repeated reboots with a “Pixel is starting” message.

“We’re continuing to work on fixes for impacted devices,” said Cami V., Community Manager at Google, who posted an update on Sunday (via 9to5Google).

The company has already released a Google Play system update aimed at preventing the issue from affecting additional devices. Users can check for this update by following instructions provided in a Help Center article.

For those experiencing the issue, Google anticipates that an upcoming system update will fix the problem and restore access to media files without requiring a full factory reset. The company is also investigating methods to recover some data for devices stuck in a boot loop due to this issue.

Google recommends that users who are not experiencing this issue, or have already factory reset their device, should avoid creating or logging into a secondary user on the device until an over the air update is available.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused, and we appreciate your patience,” added Google, noting further information will be provided as it becomes available.

