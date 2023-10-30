Rogers Offers Free TTC Rides for Credit Cardholders

Gary Ng
22 mins ago

Rogers bank ttc tap

Rogers has launched a promotion for its Rogers Bank credit cardholders, starting Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Eligible Rogers credit card customers will be eligible for five free rides on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) network until December 31, 2023.

Cardholders can tap their mobile wallets (Apple Pay; Google Pay; Samsung Pay) for travel across all TTC services, including subways where Rogers touts it is leading with 5G connectivity.

“Rogers is working hard to modernize the TTC network and deliver more 5G to power the connected commute for all TTC riders,” said the company in an issued statement on Monday.

Under the promo, Rogers credit cardholders will receive a credit of $3.30 per ride, capped at one credit per day and a total of five credits, or $16.50 max.

The Rogers Red Credit Card offers 2% unlimited cash back on all purchases and also includes perks such as five Roam Like Home days annually (worth $75).

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Rogers Shuts Down CityNews Ottawa Radio Station, Lays Off Staff

Rogers is closing its CityNews Ottawa radio station and laying off a portion of its newsroom staff. The company cites declining audiences and regulatory challenges as the primary reasons for the closure. "Due to low audiences, declining revenue, and restrictive regulatory policies for AM radio, it was a difficult decision," said Charmaine Khan, Rogers Sports...
John Quintet
4 days ago

Rogers Entices Fido Customers with 5G Plans, iPhone 15 Promo

Rogers is rolling out a new strategy to lure existing Fido customers to its 5G network, offering promotional plans and an iPhone 15 deal. Fido has yet to introduce 5G plans unlike its rivals Koodo (Telus) and Virgin Plus (Bell) and Freedom Mobile. But Rogers aims to change this by offering up some deals unavailable...
Gary Ng
5 days ago

Chatr Promo Offers Up to 20GB in Data Bonuses

Rogers-owned Chatr is offering up a promotion that is doling out up to 20GB of extra data per month on select 4G and 3G plans. 4G plans priced from $55/month or higher get a 20GB data bonus over 24 months. The fine print says the 20GB data bonus includes the 5GB data you get when...
Gary Ng
7 days ago