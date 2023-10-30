Rogers Offers Free TTC Rides for Credit Cardholders

Rogers has launched a promotion for its Rogers Bank credit cardholders, starting Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Eligible Rogers credit card customers will be eligible for five free rides on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) network until December 31, 2023.

Cardholders can tap their mobile wallets (Apple Pay; Google Pay; Samsung Pay) for travel across all TTC services, including subways where Rogers touts it is leading with 5G connectivity.

“Rogers is working hard to modernize the TTC network and deliver more 5G to power the connected commute for all TTC riders,” said the company in an issued statement on Monday.

Under the promo, Rogers credit cardholders will receive a credit of $3.30 per ride, capped at one credit per day and a total of five credits, or $16.50 max.

The Rogers Red Credit Card offers 2% unlimited cash back on all purchases and also includes perks such as five Roam Like Home days annually (worth $75).