Bell MTS Unveils Manitoba’s Fastest Internet with 3 Gbps Speeds

Bell MTS announced today the introduction of the fastest Internet service in Manitoba, offering symmetrical download and upload speeds of three gigabits per second.

The service is available on Manitoba’s growing fibre network and comes with the new Giga Hub and exclusive Wi-Fi 6E pods for full home coverage says the company.

“Today marks an important connectivity milestone for Bell MTS, as we bring more advanced technologies and services offered by Bell in other regions across the country to Manitoba,” said Paul Norris, VP, Consumer Sales & Vice Chair of Bell MTS and Western Canada, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The Giga Hub is the next-generation modem for Bell MTS’s Gigabit Fibe 3.0 service. It works in conjunction with Wi-Fi 6E pods to create a seamless, powerful Wi-Fi network covering every room in a customer’s home. Bell MTS is the first Internet service provider in Manitoba to offer Wi-Fi 6E pods, ensuring that an entire household can simultaneously engage in activities like surfing, streaming, and gaming at gigabit speeds.

The new service is part of Bell MTS’s accelerated network expansion program, which aims to bring all-fibre connections to over 30 communities throughout Manitoba. The Gigabit Fibe 3.0 service now offers download speeds that are two times faster and upload speeds that are 20 times faster than any other major Winnipeg Internet service provider, says Bell MTS.

According to the Bell MTS website, Gigabit Fibe 3.0 is available for $139/month outright, or $115/month on a 24-month term, but those who bundle it with a mobile plan can get it for $105 per month. A $60 installation fee applies and those ordering online can get a $50 Visa prepaid card.

