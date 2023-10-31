Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 11 Version 23H2 Update

Microsoft has announced the release of Windows 11 2023 Update, also known as version 23H2. The update offers a limited range of new features and functionalities, delivered through a familiar and reliable update process.

The 23H2 update is a scoped, cumulative release that includes recently announced features and some new enhancements. One notable change is the integration of Microsoft Teams, now pinned by default to the taskbar. The Teams window offers a mini communications experience, allowing users to chat, call, and organize community groups with just a few clicks.

In terms of application management, Windows 11 now labels system components under “All apps” on the Start menu. These components can be managed from a dedicated page in Settings > System > System Components. “This update continues the annual Windows 11 feature update cadence, with new feature updates released in the second half of the calendar year,” according to the official announcement.

For installation, consumers with eligible devices running Windows 11, version 22H2 can opt for the new update by navigating to Settings > Windows Update. The company will begin the auto-updating rollout process in the coming months and will provide more information through the Windows release health hub.

Commercial and educational customers can access version 23H2 through various channels including Windows Server Update Services and the Volume Licensing Service Center. Microsoft recommends that these organizations begin targeted deployments to validate compatibility with the new release.

New Features in Microsoft Teams (Free) on Windows 11:

Replacement of Chat : Microsoft Teams (free) will replace the Chat in Windows 11, offering an enhanced communications experience that includes chat, calls, and free meetings.

: Microsoft Teams (free) will replace the Chat in Windows 11, offering an enhanced communications experience that includes chat, calls, and free meetings. Mini-Compact View : A new view allows users to place a mini window anywhere on the desktop, making it easier to monitor conversations while multitasking.

: A new view allows users to place a mini window anywhere on the desktop, making it easier to monitor conversations while multitasking. People Experience : A feature to discover people already on Teams and connect with them instantly.

: A feature to discover people already on Teams and connect with them instantly. SMS in Teams : Users can link their Android phones to send and receive text messages directly from Teams.

: Users can link their Android phones to send and receive text messages directly from Teams. Teams Play Together Widget: Designed for social gaming, this widget allows friends to see each other’s videos overlaid on top of the game.

New Features for Communities in Teams:

Channels : Community owners can organize multiple conversation topics inside the same Community.

: Community owners can organize multiple conversation topics inside the same Community. Tailored Notifications : Members can fine-tune their notification settings according to their preferences.

: Members can fine-tune their notification settings according to their preferences. Role Badges and Nicknames : Community owners will have new badges, and members can customize their nicknames.

: Community owners will have new badges, and members can customize their nicknames. Shareable Events: Both Community owners and members can share event details through a simple link or QR code.

The update also resets the support timeline, offering 24 months of support for Home and Pro editions and 36 months for Enterprise and Education editions. Some features initially disabled in version 22H2 will be enabled by default in version 23H2, including the Copilot feature, which is currently in preview.