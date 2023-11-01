Apple to Discontinue $4.99 Apple Music Voice Plan

Nearly two years ago, Apple launched the Apple Music Voice plan for $4.99/month in Canada, offering a music streaming option that was powered solely by Siri.

Fast forward to this month and Apple has announced it will be discontinuing this cheaper version of Apple Music. The company recently released a support document detailing the upcoming changes, spotted by MacMagazine (via MacRumors).

The tech giant stated that the decision is part of its focus on delivering a robust music experience with features such as Spatial Audio, real-time lyrics, and intuitive browsing and discovery options.

“Beginning in November, Apple will discontinue the Apple Music Voice plan. We are focused on delivering the best, most robust music experience possible for our customers,” said Apple. All existing Apple Music plans are already compatible with Siri, and the company plans to continue optimizing this experience.

Apple will turn off auto-renew for existing Voice plan subscribers. Customers can continue using the service until the end of their final billing cycle. They will also have the option to switch to other Apple Music plans, including Individual, Student, or Family plans, as well as Apple One, which bundles Apple Music with Apple TV+ and other services. Notifications will be sent to users prior to the end of their final billing cycle with more details.

For those currently on a free trial of the Voice plan, they can continue on the plan until the end of their first billing cycle. Similar to existing subscribers, they will have the option to switch to other Apple Music plans or Apple One.

Apple confirmed that Siri will remain compatible with all other Apple Music plans, allowing users to play songs, albums, playlists, and stations through voice commands. With Apple recently raising the price of various services, it makes sense that it wants its cheapest version of Apple Music to disappear.

Were you subscribed to the Apple Music Voice Plan? Now if only Siri was accurate 99% of the time…