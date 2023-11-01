Apple Launches visionOS Beta 5, Ahead of Vision Pro Headset Release

Apple’s visionOS software for its Vision Pro headset has been undergoing numerous betas. After a few short weeks since the latest version, a new visionOS update has been launched.

While only a select number of developers have access to Vision Pro, Apple has been continuously supporting new versions of visionOS. As reported by MacRumors, the visionOS Beta 5 has been released to eligible developers.

With each version of the visionOS Beta, it’s been hard to determine what Apple includes. When it comes to visionOS Beta 5, there continues to be a scarcity of information. However, insider Aaron, otherwise known as @aaronp613, shared that the latest software includes App Store access in some capacity.

It looks like visionOS Beta 5 has the App Store! pic.twitter.com/RIL9u9sBQB — Aaron (@aaronp613) October 31, 2023

Apple has been adamant in saying that Vision Pro will have an App Store. Again, it’s unclear as to what extent will be supported. Given that Vision Pro is unlike any other Apple device, it’ll need a carefully curated app marketplace. At launch, it wouldn’t be a surprise if many of the available apps were homebrewed or developed by close third-party partners.

Across the globe, Apple has been attempting to get more developers onboard with its vision for its headset. Numerous Vision Pro lab sessions have taken place in the U.S., London, Munich, Tokyo, Singapore, and Shanghai. In some instances, it evangelized the headset to some developers. Developers are able to work with Apple engineers in order to learn more about the headset and ways to adapt their app for the headset.

Apple Vision Pro will debut exclusively in the U.S. in early 2024. At launch, it’ll be available for $3,499 USD (around $4,700 CAD).