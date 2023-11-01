First Apple M3 Chip Benchmark Surfaces

John Quintet
3 seconds ago

New performance data from Geekbench 6 indicates that Apple’s recently unveiled M3 chip outpaces its M2 predecessor by up to 20% in both single-core and multi-core metrics. The findings corroborate Apple’s assertions made during its recent “Scary Fast” event.

The Geekbench 6 database shows that the M3 chip scored around 3,000 in single-core and approximately 11,700 in multi-core tests, reports MacRumors. For context, the M2 chip had scores of about 2,600 and 9,700 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

  • M3 chip: Multi-core score of roughly 11,700 (+20% compared to M2)
  • M2 chip: Multi-core score of roughly 9,700 (+17% compared to M1)
  • M1 chip: Multi-core score of roughly 8,315

The specific device used for these benchmark tests has not been confirmed but is expected to be either the new 14-inch MacBook Pro or the iMac, both of which are compatible with the M3 chip. The benchmark results were labeled with a “Mac15,3” identifier, which, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, is associated with a laptop featuring the same screen resolution as the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

The entry M3 chip is equipped with an 8-core CPU and supports a GPU with up to 10 cores. It also accommodates up to 24GB of unified memory. The chip includes advanced GPU architecture with support for hardware-accelerated features like ray tracing and mesh shading, enhancing the realism in high-end gaming experiences. Additionally, a 16-core Neural Engine is integrated for AI-related tasks.

As of now, performance data for the more advanced M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, available in the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, have not been made public, but expect them to go live soon as Apple will likely lift its media review embargo early next week.

