SaskTel to Launch infiNET Internet in Shaunavon

SaskTel has announced plans to launch its infiNET service in Shaunavon as part of a $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative.

The service is expected to be available in select areas of Shaunavon by the end of November. The infiNET service offers internet speeds close to a Gigabit per second (Gbps), offering customers access various digital tools and technologies.

“The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes how essential a fast and reliable internet connection is to the overall success of our people and province as a whole,” said Doug Steele, MLA for Cypress Hills, in an issued statement on Wednesday.

The fibre optic broadband network will have the capacity to support the increasing demand for cloud services, video streaming, and smart technologies.

Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO, stated, “Our customers are our top priority at SaskTel and we’re firmly committed to ensuring they have access to the tools and technologies they need to connect to what matters most to them.”

The Rural Fibre Initiative aims to bring infiNET service to over 110,000 residents and businesses in more than 130 rural communities. Once completed, SaskTel’s infiNET network will cover approximately 80% of all households in Saskatchewan. The expansion is part of SaskTel’s commitment to invest more than $1.6 billion in Saskatchewan over the next five years.

Residents of Shaunavon will receive further information on how to schedule their upgrade to infiNET service in the coming weeks.