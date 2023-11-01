SaskTel to Launch infiNET Internet in Shaunavon

Austin Blake
4 seconds ago

InfiNET RFI Shaunavon SM Nov232

SaskTel has announced plans to launch its infiNET service in Shaunavon as part of a $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative.

The service is expected to be available in select areas of Shaunavon by the end of November. The infiNET service offers internet speeds close to a Gigabit per second (Gbps), offering customers access various digital tools and technologies.

“The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes how essential a fast and reliable internet connection is to the overall success of our people and province as a whole,” said Doug Steele, MLA for Cypress Hills, in an issued statement on Wednesday.

The fibre optic broadband network will have the capacity to support the increasing demand for cloud services, video streaming, and smart technologies.

Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO, stated, “Our customers are our top priority at SaskTel and we’re firmly committed to ensuring they have access to the tools and technologies they need to connect to what matters most to them.”

The Rural Fibre Initiative aims to bring infiNET service to over 110,000 residents and businesses in more than 130 rural communities. Once completed, SaskTel’s infiNET network will cover approximately 80% of all households in Saskatchewan. The expansion is part of SaskTel’s commitment to invest more than $1.6 billion in Saskatchewan over the next five years.

Residents of Shaunavon will receive further information on how to schedule their upgrade to infiNET service in the coming weeks.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Videotron Issues Lockout Notice After Union Rejects Offer

After 18 rounds of negotiations with Laurentien-area Local SEVL-2815 (Gatineau) and multiple high-level meetings with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Videotron's proposals for a new collective agreement have been turned down, explained the telecom on Friday. In an attempt to resolve the impasse, Videotron presented what it says is a comprehensive offer on...
Austin Blake
5 days ago

Feds Clarify Telus Spectrum Transfer Approval in Manitoba

Recently, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) approved the transfer of wireless spectrum from X-Spectrum 2 (formerly Xplore Mobile) to Telus in Manitoba. When reached for clarification on the federal department’s approval this year, compared to denying a similar transfer request from Xplore Mobile to Telus last year, ISED provided some more details behind...
Gary Ng
1 week ago

CRTC Mulls Easing Content Spending Rules for Corus

Canada's telecommunications regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), is contemplating easing Canadian content spending requirements for Corus Entertainment. The company has cited labour unrest in the U.S. entertainment industry and high inflation as factors negatively impacting its financial performance. Corus submitted an application last week, requesting "urgent" changes to some conditions for its...
John Quintet
2 weeks ago