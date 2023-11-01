You Can Stream ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ in Canada on Dec. 1

Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the concluding chapter of the iconic franchise, is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Canada starting December 1, 2023. Alongside the film, a feature-length documentary titled “Timeless Heroes” will also debut on the platform.

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, an award-winning filmmaker, “Timeless Heroes” delves into the life and career of Harrison Ford. The documentary explores Ford’s entry into the entertainment industry, his casting in the “Indiana Jones” series, and the lasting impact of the franchise. It features never-before-seen footage and interviews with key figures including Ford, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and James Mangold, among others.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was released in domestic theatres on June 30 and has since garnered over $380 million at the global box office. The film stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and others. It is directed by James Mangold and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Spielberg and Lucas serving as executive producers. The score is composed by John Williams, who has been a part of the franchise since its inception in 1981.

The news comes as Disney+ Canada launched its new ad-supported plan today, priced at $7.99 per month.