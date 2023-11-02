Apple’s M3 Max Chip Performance Revealed in Benchmarks

Apple’s latest M3 Max chip, set to feature in the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, has made its debut in the Geekbench 6 database, shedding light on its CPU capabilities.

Preliminary results show the M3 Max chip, identified under the “Mac15,9” model (apparently the 16-inch MacBook Pro), boasts a multi-core score of 21,084 (via Reddit). This score places the M3 Max on par with the M2 Ultra chip, which averages scores of 21,182 in the Mac Pro and 21,316 in the Mac Studio, reports MacRumors.

Compared to its predecessor, the M2 Max, the M3 Max delivers a performance boost of approximately 45% in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. This aligns closely with Apple’s marketing of the M3 Max being up to 50% swifter than the M2 Max.

Benchmark Overview:

M2 Ultra (Mac Pro): 21,182 (average score)

M3 Max (16-inch MacBook Pro): 21,084 (highest recorded score)

M2 Max (16-inch MacBook Pro): 14,495 (average score)

M1 Max (16-inch MacBook Pro): 12,185 (average score)

M3 (14-inch MacBook Pro): 11,836 (highest recorded score)

Manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, the M3 Max is equipped with a 16-core CPU, along with 12 performance cores and four efficiency cores. It also features a GPU with up to 40 cores and supports up to 128GB of unified memory.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro, when fitted with the M3 Max chip, is priced from $3,499 CAD. In comparison, the Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra chip is priced at $3,999 CAD. For $500 less, you can get performance that looks to be on par with the Mac Studio in a MacBook Pro form factor.

Earlier benchmark results for the standard M3 chip indicate a performance increase of up to 20% over the standard M2 chip. While benchmarks offer a valuable point of reference, actual performance may differ. The latest MacBook Pro models are now up for order, with most variants set to reach customers and hit store shelves on November 7. However, those eyeing the M3 Max configurations will have to wait until later in the month.