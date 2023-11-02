Rogers Sponsors Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in Vancouver

Rogers announced on Thursday it is the presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in Vancouver, just like it is for the artist’s Toronto shows.

The pop star is set to perform at BC Place on December 6, 7, and 8, 2024. Rogers says it will be giving away “hundreds” of premium seats for these shows and the Toronto shows, as part of a national contest.

“Rogers is thrilled to bring Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ to Vancouver. Our commitment is to connect Canadians with top-tier content and experiences, and partnering with an icon like Taylor Swift is a testament to that,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Rogers, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

For those looking to secure their spot at the Vancouver shows, Verified Fan Registration is now open and will run until November 4th at 5 pm PT. The ticket sale for registered fans begins on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Fans will receive a unique access code and link via text a day before the sale. More details on the registration and ticketing process can be found on the official website.

The Canadian leg of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” is produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG).

The Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ dates are as follows: