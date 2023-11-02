‘Yellowstone’ Final Episodes Delayed to Nov. 2024: Paramount+

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

yellowstone

Paramount+ has confirmed the rescheduling of the much-anticipated final installment of ‘Yellowstone’ to November 2024. The announcement comes as the Yellowstone universe expands, with two new spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, following the success of 1883 and 1923.

The series, a hit among Canadian viewers, has seen its first part of the final season already available for streaming on Paramount+ in Canada. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are the powerhouse producers behind all ‘Yellowstone’ series.

“In just five years, Yellowstone transformed from a U.S. cable show with a viewership of five million to a global sensation with over 100 million fans,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

McCarthy credited the franchise’s success to the creative genius of Taylor Sheridan and highlighted the upcoming spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, as continuations of the gripping storytelling that fans have come to love.

The shift in ‘Yellowstone’s’ production schedule to 2024 was attributed to dual strikes, pushing back its original premiere date set for later this year.

The series revolves around the Dutton family, who oversee the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. The storyline delves into the ranch’s constant battles with neighboring entities, including a growing town, an Indian reservation, and fierce business competitors.

‘Yellowstone’ is the brainchild of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, in collaboration with John Linson. The executive production team comprises industry stalwarts like John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and Christina Voros.

Paramount+ is set to launch a new premier tier in Canada this month.

