Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones Supposedly Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

Sonos’ first pair of wireless headphones have reportedly leaked ahead of an official announcement from the company. Believed to be called ‘Sonos Ace,’ leaked images have seemingly stemmed from the company’s parts dealer Schuurman.

First reported on by The Verge, it appears as though we’ve gotten our first look at the long-awaited Sonos Ace headphones. The sourced images are believed to have been published ahead of time by authorized dealer Shurrman. The images supposedly depict the Sonos Ace headphones, while the website lists its supposed price.

The images of the Sonos Ace headphones show that the company may be launching with an all-black model. The overall design of the headphones appears to be fairly simple. Black earpads featuring the Sonos logo with a cushioned headband can be seen. Both earcups appear to offer some sort of button layout and toggle switch. These are likely used to playback control, volume, and perhaps Active Noise Cancellation.

The Schuurman website, which as of the time of writing, has removed its listing of the Sonos Ace headphones. However, the report did go on to state that it once listed the headphones alongside its expected price. At one point, Schuurman also had a listing for “Ace Ear Cushion Replacement Sonos Ace Duke Black.” The reference to “Duke” gives the listing more credence as the headphones have been under that very same codename.

According to the report, the Sonos Ace headphones were once listed with a price of €403.58. If correct, the wireless headphones could be priced at roughly $594 in Canada. Earlier reports claimed that the device would be priced at $449 USD (around $614 CAD), making the pricing appear to be accurate.

Sonos Ace is said to be part of the company’s broad strategy to expand its catalogue of audio devices. Breaching the wireless headphone market, Sonos is said to be leveraging its premium audio technology and developing a wireless over-the-ear audio solution. The headphones are also said to be able to sync with Sonos speakers and offer hands-free voice controls.

It was reported that the headphones were expected to launch earlier this year. However, due to unforeseen production delays, the headphones are now expected to drop during the late spring or early summer. Sonos is preparing the launch of its new headphones with a revamp of its mobile app. Rolling out May 7th, the Sonos app will be rejuvenated to streamline the use of new products, linking audio streaming services, and clean up the navigation of the app.