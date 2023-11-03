Apple TV+ Lands 27 Nominations at Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ has secured a record 27 nominations across 15 programs for the upcoming Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. The nominations highlight Apple’s commitment to producing quality content for kids and families.

Leading the nominations is “Jane,” a series inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall, which garnered five nominations, including one for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series. “Helpsters” followed with four nominations, including one for Outstanding Preschool Series.

Other notable nominations include “Best Foot Forward” and “Slumberkins” for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series and Outstanding Preschool Series, respectively.

Veda Cienfuegos, a first-time nominee, received a nod for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program for her role in “Circuit Breakers.” Young Artist Award winner Maria Nash and Daytime Emmy Award nominee Juliet Donenfeld also received nominations for their voice performances.

Apple TV+ has previously been recognized at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, winning three awards in 2022 and four Daytime Emmy Awards in 2021 for its original kids and family series.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which is behind the Emmy Awards, aims to promote excellence in the television industry.

Here are the nominations Apple TV+ received:

“Jane”

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Live Action Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Outstanding Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

“Helpsters”

Outstanding Preschool Series

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Live Action Program

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

Outstanding Puppet Design and Styling

“Best Foot Forward”

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program

“Slumberkins”

Outstanding Preschool Series

“Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Young Teen Series

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights

Outstanding Fiction Special

Outstanding Puppet Design and Styling

“Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School”

Outstanding Animated Special

“Pinecone & Pony”

Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program — Maria Nash

“Interrupting Chicken”

Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program — Juliet Donenfeld

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Circuit Breakers”

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program — Veda Cienfuegos

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Program

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

“Life By Ella”

Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program

“Frog and Toad”

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Get Rolling With Otis”

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Shape Island”

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

The awards ceremony will take place later this year in Los Angeles, California.