Eastlink Unveils New Brand Platform and Look

Eastlink has unveiled its new brand platform in collaboration with Trampoline, its newly appointed agency partner.

Jeff Gillham, CEO of Eastlink, emphasized the customer-centric approach of the company, stating, “Everything we do is driven by the customer. As we develop products and services that accommodate the modern customer, our primary focus is to do so by being flexible, nimble, accessible, and responsive to what our customers need today, tomorrow and into the future. This new brand platform reflects that promise.”

The new brand campaign, launching this week, showcases Eastlink’s flagship products and services, including unlimited data at competitive prices, flexible mobile phone plans, rollover data plans, swappable TV channels, guaranteed whole home WiFi, and unique local community TV content.

The campaign will be featured across various mediums, including digital platforms, radio, broadcast TV, cinema, and out of home. Additionally, it will be promoted through Eastlink’s internal channels, such as their website, newsletter, direct marketing, retail stores, and social media.