Amazon Canada Launches Holiday Shop, Extended Returned Policy

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

amazon holiday shop canada

Amazon Canada has launched its holiday gift guide known as ‘The Holiday Shop’, which offers customers numerous gift ideas ahead of holiday shopping.

There are categories such as Deals, Gifts for all, Décor, Hosting essentials, Unique gifts and more. Gifts are also categorized by various price points as well, making it easy to shop from Amazon.

Like Apple, Amazon Canada has also debuted its extended holiday return policy (the full extended policy does not apply to Apple products).

Amazon says for the 2023 holiday season, most of the items purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2023 can be returned until January 31, 2024.

The company explicitly states for Apple products, items purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2023 can be returned until January 15, 2024.

Apple’s extended return policy lets customers return items until January 8, 2024. Amazon here lets you return Apple products one week later. So if you’re the type that wants to try out a new M3 Mac from Apple, they’re delivering from Amazon starting tomorrow and you’ll be able to return it by January 15, 2024 (over two months).

