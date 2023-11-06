Koodo Stream+ Promo: $10/month for Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, Discovery+

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Koodo has launched a promo on its Stream+ offering, which it says can save you 70% on entertainment for the first three months.

With Stream+, you get Netflix Premium, Apple TV+ and Discovery+ streaming services at a discount, billed to your Koodo account.

Right now, the offer is for all three services for $10 per month—but only for three months. The regular price is $28 per month, so you’re saving $18/month for three months, or 64% off the regular Stream+ price. Paying for all three streaming services alone would cost you $34.97 per month plus taxes.

“Add Canada’s first bundle of Netflix Premium, Apple TV+ and discovery+ to any mobile plan through Self Serve or with any mobility purchase for only $10/mo for 3 months,” says Koodo.

With Stream+, you also get access to Telus TV+, offering Telus originals, Telus Presents, Storyhive and maCommunauté shows like The Responder and Red Chef Revival on your browser.

Apple recently jacked the price of Apple TV+, so this Stream+ bundle comes at a time where you can save a few bucks.

Telus says once you add Stream+, you can link your existing accounts for these streaming services to Koodo and keep your watch history, preferences, and account settings. Your billing will also transfer over to Koodo.

