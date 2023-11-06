Nintendo Black Friday Deals in Canada, Holiday Sales Revealed

Nintendo Canada has announced its Black Friday deals for 2023 and holiday sales as well.
Starting from November 19, select retailers and the My Nintendo Store will present the following deals:
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Bundle: Priced at $449.99, this bundle includes the Nintendo Switch OLED console, a full game download of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. This package also includes exclusive Joy-Con controllers inspired by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.
Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle: Available from November 10, this bundle offers the full Super Mario Party game download and two Joy-Con controllers in vibrant red and blue. It’s priced at $129.99, savings of $50
Nintendo says mark November 20 down on your calendar as that’s when more sales will be announced online for games and found in the eShop.
In addition, select retailers will be offering discounts on various titles:
On November 20, additional Black Friday Cyber Deals will be accessible on Nintendo’s official website and the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system.
Also announced today:
Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Systems: Priced at $259.99, this bundle has designs inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and a digital version of the game, offering a savings of $79.99.
Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: Available at $399.99, this bundle includes a Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. This bundle keeps coming back and is usually the best one to get if you’re going to buy your first Switch for the family.
