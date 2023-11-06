X Offering Verified Users the Ability to DM Premium Account

X (formally Twitter) has begun rolling out the ability to DM the official Premium account to verified users.

In yet another instance of X offering enhanced features to verified users, those paying the $15 per month ($10 on the web) can DM @Premium and receive responses. First seen by the @xDaily account, it’s claimed that while response times vary, users may receive a message within 10 minutes.

NEWS: Verified users can now DM the @Premium account for support! Response times will vary but we've seen examples of users getting responses from agents in under 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/TPN7SSzz1X — X News Daily (@xDaily) November 5, 2023

Based on screenshots of the service, it appears that users will be met with an automated message when attempting to reach out to the Premium account. From there, they can choose from five preset inquiries including ‘Missing Checkmark’, ‘Monetization Application’ and more. If none apply to their inquiry, the verified user can select ‘Something Else’ and describe their issue in the text box.

While @XDaily notes that some response times appear to be as short as 10 minutes, it’s not always the case. Another user followed up with a screenshot of their chat log. It appeared as though it took nearly a week for them to get a response.

10 minutes? Nuh uh pic.twitter.com/Q4RLNyOFBA — Soreichan Ningshen (@ningshensorei) November 5, 2023

The rollout of this feature comes soon after X owner Elon Musk revealed ‘Grok’ the xAI assistant. It’s developed to be able to answer questions in a conversational manner, much like other virtual assistants. The ability to interact with Grok is currently exclusive to a “select group” of users. Following the closed beta, verified users will have access to the AI chatbot.

It remains to be seen whether the Premium DM support channel is run through any automation or if Grok will be used to enhance the feature in the future.