Elon Musk Teases xAI Chatbot ‘Grok’, Early Beta for X Premium+

Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI, is set to introduce its own conversational AI model named Grok, as indicated by Musk’s recent tweets.

Grok, a trademarked name by xAI, is designed to answer questions in a conversational manner, potentially utilizing a knowledge base akin to ChatGPT and other similar text-generating models, such as Meta’s Llama 2.

“xAI’s Grok system is designed to have a little humor in its responses,” highlighted Musk.

Musk highlighted Grok’s “real-time access” to information on X and its capability to browse the internet for current data on specific subjects.

“Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models,” said Muk. “It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way,” he laughed.

However, Grok is designed with certain limitations. For instance, it will not respond to sensitive queries like detailed instructions on illegal activities. A showcased interaction suggests Grok might have a humorous touch in its replies (like when asked how to make cocaine), a feature Musk hinted at in his tweets.

Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models. It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way 🤷‍♂️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5OwuGvZ3Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

Musk initially announced that xAI would unveil Grok to a “select group” on November 4. However, a subsequent tweet revealed that subscribers of X’s Premium+ plan, priced at $16 USD monthly, will gain access to Grok once its early beta phase concludes.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1720839331365929290

xAI was launched in July with the ambitious objective of developing AI to “understand the true nature of the universe.” The company, launched by Musk and experts from renowned institutions like DeepMind, OpenAI, and Google Research, collaborates with various companies owned by the entrepreneur, including Tesla.

As for the name Grok? Musk confirmed its origins below:

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1720710091605757979?s=46&t=v7YwW6S1E_tZEf72S8-0Eg