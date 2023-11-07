Fizz Launches $44/40GB Canada-USA Roaming Plan

Videotron’s Fizz has revamped its mobile plan pricing and it’s now possible to get a $44 per month plan that includes unlimited talk, text and 40GB of data in Canada and the U.S.

Here are the new data offerings, according to RFD:

$13/25GB (was 20GB)

$14/40GB (was $24)

$24/50GB (new)

If you were on one of these data plans that just changed pricing or data, you should switch over to the new offerings.

Configuring the plan calculator for 40GB of data with unlimited talk and text, while available in Canada and the USA, is priced at $44 per month. Other comparables would be a $60/60GB Canada-USA plan from Telus-owned Public Mobile for example, and a $45/50GB Canada-USA plan from Freedom Mobile.

Fizz recently celebrated its five-year anniversary. The company will be doling out 100GB of free data perks to customers and also said two new mystery plans will be unveiled soon.