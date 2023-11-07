PlayStation Celebrates ‘Best Games Lineup’ in Company History with New Spot

Sony is kicking off the holiday season with a new spot, celebrating PlayStation 5. Coincinding with the ‘Feel it Now on PlayStation 5’ video, Sony remarks that 2023 saw the expansion of the “best games lineup in PlayStation history.”

Today, Sony is thanking the 40 million players who have adopted the PlayStation 5 since launch. In a blog post, the company remarks that since 2020, over 2,500 games have launched on the console.

On top of that, the company released a new ‘Feel it Now on PlayStation 5’ spot. The short video is shot in live action, showcasing games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy XVI, The Last of Us, and more. Sony notes the arrival of these titles make for the “best lineup of games in our history,” alongside games like God of War Ragnarök, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Diablo IV.

Sony notes that 2024 will see the release of anticipated titles such as Helldivers 2, Concord, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Tekken 8, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Pacific Drive.

If somehow you’re still on the fence about whether to purchase a PlayStation 5 , the latest PlayStation Blog post poses an argument of why this holiday season is the best time to invest. This month, PlayStation is launching its new PlayStation 5 model, which is more compact. The new SKU includes 1TB of SSD storage and trims the volume down by around 30 percent. The standard and digital consoles are reduced by 18 and 24 percent.

Though, the remodel isn’t coming to Canada right away and will debut in the U.S. first. Once available, the standard console will be available for $649 CAD while the Digital Edition will be available for $519 in Canada. A Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive will be sold seperately for the Digital Edition. It’s currently priced at $79.99 USD (roughly $109 CAD).

In addition, Sony is launching the new PlayStation Portal remote player alongside new Pulse accessories. Available for $269 CAD, PlayStation Portal is a dedicated handheld, capable of supporting Remote Play from the PlayStation 5 console. Players can stream games from their PlayStation 5 to the handheld while on Wi-Fi. New Pulse accessories include the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite headset. These offer lossless audio and enahnced AI-powered noise rejection.

PlayStation Portal launches November 15th while Pulse Explore releases on December 6th for $199.99 USD (around $270.33 CAD). Pulse Elite arrives on February 21, 2024 for $149.99 USD (est. $202.74 CAD).