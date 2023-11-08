Apple’s Swift Student Challenge Gets New Category for 2024

Apple has announced the latest iteration of the Swift Student Challenge, that gets thousands of students into coding and app development. This challenge encourages young coders to apply their skills in crafting app playgrounds, tackling issues from mental health to environmental sustainability.

The company has introduced new coding resources and is engaging with community partners to provide students with an earlier announcement, aiming to give them ample preparation time. The initiative allows students to immerse themselves in Swift and the app development process, while also allowing educators to better support this learning journey.

The application window for the Swift Student Challenge is scheduled to open for a three-week period in February 2024. Participants are encouraged to stay informed on the latest updates.

“At Apple, we believe that everyone can learn to code and build apps, and we’re proud to support and recognize aspiring student developers with the Swift Student Challenge each year,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Education & Enterprise Marketing on Wednesday.

As for changes coming to the 2024 Challenge, Apple will recognize 50 of the 350 winners as Distinguished Winners. These students will be celebrated for their exceptional project submissions and will be invited to spend three days at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters the following summer.

This new category not only recognizes standout work but also provides a unique opportunity for young developers to engage directly with Apple’s team and environment, plus get a one-year membership into the Apple Developer Program, says the company.