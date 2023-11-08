Fizz Offers Up to 25% Off Any Phone, Including iPhone 15 Series

Videotron’s Fizz, which operates in Quebec only so far (including the Ottawa/Gatineau area), is celebrating its five-year anniversary and is doling out perks for its customers.

We saw some plan changes to Fizz recently offering more data, and now the company is giving out discounts on new smartphones through its My Rewards program.

Fizz customers are seeing discounts of 15% and 25% off “any phone of your choosing”, once they activate the perk during their purchase. The discount you receive from Fizz depends on your My Rewards status level.

The discounts apply to any phone and RFD users confirmed it even works on Apple’s newest iPhone 15 series lineup, with one user commenting the 15% off discount worked on their iPhone 15 Pro purchase. Considering Apple’s iPhones never go on sale from the company so soon after launch, this is a decent offer.

With a smartphone purchase a 24-month plan is needed but apparently it’s loosely enforced.

If you’re a Fizz customer, check your My Rewards account and let us know what discount amount you received on your next phone purchase.