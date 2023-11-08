Rogers Acquires Comwave, Another Independent ISP

John Quintet
1 hour ago

comwave rogers

Rogers has finalized an agreement to acquire Toronto-based internet service provider Comwave, eliminating yet another independent telecom.

Comwave, known for its competitive pricing and consumer-focused service packages, will continue its operations, now backed by the nation-wide reach and resources of Rogers, according to a letter sent to customers on late Tuesday and obtained by iPhone in Canada.

The acquisition promises to maintain Comwave’s operational independence while leveraging Rogers’ infrastructure to enhance service delivery. Comwave has assured customers that the transition will not affect the current suite of services and that it intends to retain all existing staff across its local presence in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba.

Rogers and Comwave plan to unveil their collaborative efforts in the coming months, with a stated focus on combining Rogers’ high-speed internet services with Comwave’s customer base.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Rogers commits to preserving Comwave’s workforce and regional operations signals a growth-oriented approach to the merger.

Customers seeking further information on the acquisition and its impact on their services have been advised to contact Comwave’s support team, according to the letter, signed off by the company’s CEO Yuval Barzakay and also Rogers VP Service Expansion & Acquisition, Jerome Samuels.

We’ve reached out to Rogers for comment on the matter and will update this story accordingly (we emailed on Friday when tipped about this but they did not respond).

This is yet another independent telecom absorbed by an incumbent in Canada, all in the name of increasing competition, right? Nothing to see here, folks.

