Koodo Offering 100GB and 200GB Canada/US Plans for Some Customers

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Earlier this week we told you about Koodo offering a $70/90GB 5G plan to some existing customers, plus other 5G plans as well.

Now, Koodo has updated its plan offerings for existing customers on the day of the expiry of the $70/90GB plan.

New 5G plans being offered for some existing Koodo customers, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada:

  • $55/70GB
  • $60/100GB Canada-US
  • $65/60GB
  • $70/120GB Canada-US

As you can see, the new plans are the $60/100GB and $70/120GB Canada-US plans, which include 1 free perk each. You get unlimited talk, text and data in both Canada and the USA.

Plans now removed include $60/70GB and $65/75GB, while the $70/100GB plan now has an extra 20GB, which is what we’re seeing now.

Again, your best bet is to log into your Koodo self serve online and see what’s available. With Black Friday coming up in a couple of weeks, you may be better off resisting any plan changes until we see what’s offered.

Share what you’re seeing in your Koodo online account below.

If you see any new wireless carrier plan changes feel free to email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Telus Launches an Unlimited Canada-US-Mexico Plan, Finally

Telus has finally added an unlimited Canada-US-Mexico plan to its slate of offerings, joining rivals Rogers and Bell. The Unlimited Canada-US-Mexico 5G+ plan costs $105 per month for bring your own device customers and included unlimited talk, text and data use in North America.The 150GB of data included offers 5G speeds at up to 2...
Gary Ng
8 hours ago

Telus Now Supports Online eSIM Changes [Update]

Telus has launched the ability to manage your eSIM online via the web, for customers with iPhone and Android devices. The feature launched on Tuesday and can be found once you sign into your online account under ‘Manage your SIM’. There are options to manage your eSIM and SIM card such as: Transferring your number...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Koodo Offering $70/90 5G Plan and More for Some Customers

Telus-owned Koodo is offering up some special 5G plans for existing customers within the company’s self-serve portal, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada. In particular, customers from last year’s $45/50GB 4G Black Friday promo are seeing some of the following 5G plans in their online self-serve portal: $70/90GB (expires in 2 days) $60/70GB...
Gary Ng
2 days ago