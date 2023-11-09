Koodo Offering 100GB and 200GB Canada/US Plans for Some Customers

Earlier this week we told you about Koodo offering a $70/90GB 5G plan to some existing customers, plus other 5G plans as well.

Now, Koodo has updated its plan offerings for existing customers on the day of the expiry of the $70/90GB plan.

New 5G plans being offered for some existing Koodo customers, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada:

$55/70GB

$60/100GB Canada-US

$65/60GB

$70/120GB Canada-US

As you can see, the new plans are the $60/100GB and $70/120GB Canada-US plans, which include 1 free perk each. You get unlimited talk, text and data in both Canada and the USA.

Plans now removed include $60/70GB and $65/75GB, while the $70/100GB plan now has an extra 20GB, which is what we’re seeing now.

Again, your best bet is to log into your Koodo self serve online and see what’s available. With Black Friday coming up in a couple of weeks, you may be better off resisting any plan changes until we see what’s offered.

Share what you’re seeing in your Koodo online account below.

If you see any new wireless carrier plan changes feel free to email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca.