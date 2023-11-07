Koodo Offering $70/90 5G Plan and More for Some Customers

Telus-owned Koodo is offering up some special 5G plans for existing customers within the company’s self-serve portal, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada.

In particular, customers from last year’s $45/50GB 4G Black Friday promo are seeing some of the following 5G plans in their online self-serve portal:

$70/90GB (expires in 2 days)

$60/70GB

$65/60GB

$65/75GB

$70/100GB

All plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging, plus one free perk and the usual extras.

Last month, we told you about Koodo’s $70/90GB plan, but the other plans offered at the time included a $39/30GB at 4G speeds. Now we’re seeing more 5G plans being offered to existing customers in an effort to get them to switch over to higher monthly plans.

Your best bet is to check the online self serve portal to see if there’s a better plan being offered to you right now. Share what you’re seeing in the comments with us below. But you’re likely better off waiting to see what Black Friday deals are coming later this month.