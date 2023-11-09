Pluto TV Launches Five New Stingray Channels

Ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV, in collaboration with Stingray, has announced the launch of five new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Channels in Canada.

The channels introduced are set to enhance Pluto TV’s entertainment offerings in Canada with a range of specialized content:

Stingray Naturescape : A channel that offers viewers a tranquil experience with its combination of breathtaking landscapes and custom soundtracks, designed to relax and engage audiences throughout the day.

: A channel that offers viewers a tranquil experience with its combination of breathtaking landscapes and custom soundtracks, designed to relax and engage audiences throughout the day. Qello Concerts by Stingray: This channel brings iconic full-length concerts and documentaries to the screen, featuring a wide array of beloved artists.

This channel brings iconic full-length concerts and documentaries to the screen, featuring a wide array of beloved artists. Stingray Classica: Audiences can enjoy opulent classical music performances, operas, and ballets filmed in some of the world’s most prestigious venues.

Audiences can enjoy opulent classical music performances, operas, and ballets filmed in some of the world’s most prestigious venues. Stingray DJAZZ: Dedicated to jazz enthusiasts, this channel showcases captivating concerts, films, and documentaries from renowned venues and festivals.

Dedicated to jazz enthusiasts, this channel showcases captivating concerts, films, and documentaries from renowned venues and festivals. Stingray CMusic: This channel offers a new twist on music videos, combining classical music with striking visuals to create a unique audio-visual experience.

“As we approach Pluto TV’s first anniversary in Canada, we are excited to enhance our service with more free content and channels than ever before. These five new music channels from Stingray complement our diverse range of entertainment options,” said Doug Smith, SVP of Streaming and Content Licensing in Canada for Paramount Global, in a statement on Thursday.

“We are delighted to introduce these distinctive Stingray channels to Pluto TV. Each channel is curated to provide a unique and engaging viewing experience, from the serene to the dynamic, enriching Pluto TV’s Canadian content,” added David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray.

The addition of these channels is now live, available via the Pluto TV app and website, on various devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, and through mobile apps available on the App Store and Google Play.