Prime Video’s Top Titles That Ruled Social Media in Canada [LIST]

Canadians have been captivated by a series of Prime Video titles that have dominated social media platforms from X (formerly Twitter to TikTok in 2023, becoming integral parts of the cultural conversation. We now have one of the first ‘best of’ lists for the year.
Below is a list shared by Prime Video, of its shows that were the most-talked about on social media in Canada:
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” – July 14
“Daisy Jones & The Six” – March 3
“Red, White, & Royal Blue” – August 11
“Jury Duty” – April 7
“Swarm” – March 17
“Mr. Dressup – The Magic of Make Believe” – October 10
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – June 30 (Final Season)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – April 14 (Final Season)
“We have been really excited to see some our series and films hitting the zeitgeist and getting talked about around the virtual watercooler,” said a Prime Video spokesperson in an email to iPhone in Canada.
The Connectivity Standards Alliance, which consists of over 675 technology companies, has launched Aliro, a plan set to make digital access using mobile devices and wearables become mainstream. Aliro aims to standardize the way users unlock doors and entry points, ensuring interoperability across various devices and access control readers. The Alliance is developing a new...
Ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV, in collaboration with Stingray, has announced the launch of five new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Channels in Canada. The channels introduced are set to enhance Pluto TV's entertainment offerings in Canada with a range of specialized content: Stingray Naturescape: A channel that offers viewers a tranquil experience with its...
The upcoming photography exhibition "I Remember You," set to open in Paris on November 10, will feature a collection of works captured on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This two-day event celebrates the fusion of photography and nostalgia through the lenses of renowned artists Malin Fezehai, Karl Hab, Vivien Liu, Mika Ninagawa, and Stefan Ruiz,...