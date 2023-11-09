Prime Video’s Top Titles That Ruled Social Media in Canada [LIST]

Canadians have been captivated by a series of Prime Video titles that have dominated social media platforms from X (formerly Twitter to TikTok in 2023, becoming integral parts of the cultural conversation. We now have one of the first ‘best of’ lists for the year.

Below is a list shared by Prime Video, of its shows that were the most-talked about on social media in Canada:

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” – July 14

“Daisy Jones & The Six” – March 3

“Red, White, & Royal Blue” – August 11

“Jury Duty” – April 7

“Swarm” – March 17

“Mr. Dressup – The Magic of Make Believe” – October 10

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – June 30 (Final Season)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – April 14 (Final Season)

“We have been really excited to see some our series and films hitting the zeitgeist and getting talked about around the virtual watercooler,” said a Prime Video spokesperson in an email to iPhone in Canada.

