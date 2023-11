Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched some new 4G plans in Quebec today.

Check out what’s available below:

$26/3GB 4G – unlimited Quebec minutes and messaging

$36/40GB 4G – unlimited Quebec minutes and messaging

There’s a 3G plan that is at $25/1GB, so paying $26 to get a 4G plan with triple the data for $1 more per month, is a better deal. The $26 plan is for those that do not use their phone often, but you do get 3GB of data.

Other 4G plans in Quebec are as follows:

$29/3GB

$40/40GB

4G plans have download speeds up to 100 Mbps.

Outside of Quebec, 4G plans include $34/20GB, while 5G plans include $34/20GB, $40/30GB, $45/50GB, $50/60GB (90-day), and $60/60GB Canada-US (90-day).